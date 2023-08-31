CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District hosted a drive-through Narcan giveaway on Thursday as part of Overdose Awareness Day.

People were able to pick up the nasal spray for free. The CUPHD said the nasal spray is safe to use and will only cause a reaction if someone is overdosing. They also said carrying Narcan can be a life-saver, just like carrying an EpiPen.

“This allows anyone to be a helpful bystander in this type of medical emergency. This is a medical emergency where time is of the essence,” said Joe Trotter, Coordinator of the Harm Reduction Program. “We also need 911 called to get those emergency professionals there as fast as possible, but this will also increase the speed to which that person can be saved.”

The drive-through event was from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. For those that did not get a chance to stop by, Trotter said Narcan is still available at the Health District’s building at 201 West Kenyon Road in Champaign