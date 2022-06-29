DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — With Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines now approved for children aged six months to four years, the Macon County Health Department will begin administering shots for that age range this week.

These pediatric vaccinations will begin on Thursday at the MCHD Building (1221 East Condit Street in Decatur). Parents can sign their children up for a vaccine during any clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Vaccines will be administered to all other ages at these clinics as well.

Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis as the MCHD schedule allows, but appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.

Pfizer’s vaccine series for children ages six months to four years consists of three shots – two to be administered three weeks apart and the third administered two months later. The dosage for this vaccine is just one-tenth that of an adult Pfizer vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine series for this age range consists of only two shots, also three weeks apart, and is just one-quarter the dosage of an adult Moderna vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that everyone six months and older be vaccinated against COVID-19.