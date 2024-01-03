CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New data from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District shows that 2023 saw the fewest deaths from COVID-19 in Champaign County since the start of the pandemic.

Julie Pryde, Administrator of the CUPHD, said 27 people from the county died from COVID in 2023. It’s the lowest number since CUPHD started recording in 2020, when there were 91 deaths between April and December of that year.

The highest death toll in one year was 145 people in 2021. Since then, the number decreased to 77 in 2022 before decreasing again to 27 in 2023.

In total, the CUPHD is reporting 340 COVID related deaths in Champaign County.

Pryde added that Illinois as a whole is also experiencing a high overall activity of respiratory illness, with increased ER visits for flu in Champaign County. ER trends for COVID and RSV are unchanged, with a medium level for COVID hospitalization in the county.

Flu, RSV and COVID trends in other Central Illinois counties can be viewed on the CDC’s website.