LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With the arrival of warm weather, one Central Illinois health department is warning people of the return of mosquitoes and related diseases, namely West Nile Virus.

In a news release, the Logan County Department of Public Health urged the public to take precautions that will eliminate mosquito breeding areas around homes and precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Those precautions include:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outside. Also apply insect repellent.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes, and try to keep windows and doors shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, and wading pools. Contact local municipal governments to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations.

The LCDPH said there is no reason for people bitten by mosquitoes to get tested for West Nile Virus, since illnesses related to mosquito bites are rare. People should see a doctor, however, if they develop symptoms such as a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headache.

Health officials will be monitoring mosquito activity through Oct. 15, which includes placing traps for pools of mosquitoes. People who see these traps in residential and rural areas should not touch them.

Officials will also be monitoring West Nile Virus in the community through the collection and submission of dead birds for testing. They would appreciate help from the public in reporting birds for testing; to be tested for West Nile Virus, birds must be dead for less than 24 hours and appear to have died from natural causes.