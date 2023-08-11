CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With fall and school approaching, health officials in the state are offering children a chance to start the academic year on a healthy note. They’re also reminding everyone in general about not only flu season, but COVID season as well.

Lauren Fore, an M.D. of family medicine at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello, said COVID looks to be falling into a pattern where it thrives in the winter, like other respiratory viruses. That season is expected to start ramping up in the fall.

“It doesn’t seem like the public is very aware of this,” she said. “I try and talk to all of my patients about it when they come in for any kind of appointment, just to make them aware and encourage them to get the updated COVID vaccine this fall along with their flu shot.

Fore said new COVID boosters will be released around mid-September and will guard against the new Omicron variant.

In Macon County, the Health Department is partnering with Southern Illinois University to prepare students for a healthy school year. They are offering free vaccines and physicals at the MCHD building, located at 1221 East Condit Street in Decatur, on Friday.

The MCHD and SIU clinic will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for students entering Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades. Appointments are not required but the clinic is only able to accommodate a limited number of people. People will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and it is preferred that they bring insurance cards and medical records.

The Illinois State Fair is also being used as a place for school-aged children to get free health screenings. The Illinois Department of Public Health will be conducting immunizations, physicals and dental exams.

In addition, the IDPH is giving away gun locks as part of its ongoing partnership with the Illinois State Police to promote firearm safety. The fair runs until Aug. 20.