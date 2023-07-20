CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois hospitals will soon have some extra help in the fight against RSV.

The Food and Drug Administration approved on Monday the first long-acting drug to protect against RSV: Beyfortus. It’s a lab-made antibody that helps the immune system fight off the virus, and studies show it reduced the risk of RSV by about 75%.

RSV is the number one cause of hospitalization for children two years and younger; tens of thousands are sent to the hospital every year. But the new drug may be able to provide protection to children for five months.

Dr. Doug Kasper at OSF said Beyfortus is important because some babies are born especially susceptible to RSV infection.

“So what those infants lack is they lack immunity through RSV derived from either prior infection,” Kasper said. “And then along with their anatomy not being fully mature, they can get more sick than older children or adults,” Kasper said.

He also said adults over the age of 65 are also at risk, but there is a vaccine available for them.

“The concept is that not everybody makes an immune response to natural infection, or to vaccine infection,” Kasper said. “Sometimes those people are immuno-compromised or they’re on medications that inhibit their immune systems from functioning correctly.”

Kasper added that the FDA hasn’t given a date for when the antibody will be available, but it will likely be released before the upcoming RSV season that typically lasts from October to January.