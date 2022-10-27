CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health will be hosting a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the near future to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 18 against two strains of COVID-19.

The clinics will take place on Nov. 5 at Carle’s facilities in Champaign-Urbana – Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana. Both clinics will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were most recently approved for the 5-11 age group and provide protection from both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. Flu vaccines will also be available for this age group.

Access to the bivalent booster vaccine may be limited after the clinics, so Carle encourages parents to attend one of the clinics if they wish to have their children vaccinated at a Carle pediatrics location.

“Now is the time to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot for younger and older children” said Allison Thompson, RN and Patient Care Manager with pediatrics. “As multiple viruses are beginning to circulate more widely in our communities, it is important to equip children with all the protection available. We are seeing higher than average cases of RSV and getting reports of seasonal flu cases.”

Appointments are required and can be made by phone. Children do not have to be Carle patients to receive the bivalent booster, but those also wanting a flu vaccine must be current patients or have insurance accepted by Carle.

Children may experience headaches or muscle aches following booster and flu shots, but this will lessen over time. If a child has not received the first or second initial COVID-19 vaccination, no bivalent booster shot will be given.

For the initial COVID-19 vaccination series, parents should make an appointment with their local pharmacy or their child’s doctor.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone six months or older. The CDC also recommends that people over age five receive the bivalent booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 vaccination dose.

For more information, visit Carle’s website.