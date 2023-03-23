CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Understanding lab or test results can be intimidating, but a new artificial intelligence-based technology hopes to change that.

And it’s coming to central Illinois.

It’s called Scanslated, and it translates medical jargon to a 6th grade reading level. Carle plans to use it to for radiology patients.

The goal is for people to get a head start on understanding their results before they meet with their doctor. A Carle administrator said this could change the future of healthcare.

“I think that it’s really going to pave the way for tools like this to help patients better understand their results not just in radiology, but other forms of healthcare whether it’s lab or neurology reporting and all sorts of other things,” said Todd Rhodes, Carle IT System Administrator for Radiology.

Carle will start using Scanslated next month through the MyChart app.