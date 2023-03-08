SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – We’re three months into the year, and some may be trying to keep to their New Years resolution to be healthier. Experts are reminding people to think twice before participating in health fads to do so.

Body cleansing may be a hot topic online, but Dr. Andrew Zasada with OSF says it can be dangerous. Some people believe our bodies have toxins that can be removed by supplements and dewormers.

Zasada says it’s important to avoid taking anything that hasn’t been approved by the FDA because you don’t know what you could be putting in your body. He also says our organs are efficient at eliminating toxins on their own.

“People have had colon cleanses as far back as 2000 years. The ancient Egyptians used to do them. But by the same token, the ancient Egyptians never really survived past 40. That’s got to tell you something,” Zasada said.

He says healthy alternatives include probiotics like yogurt. And it never hurts to eat well and exercise.