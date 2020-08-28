Health experts brace for flu season, push for more vaccines

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Health care providers say they are bracing for a busy flu season. And with the coronavirus in the mix, there is an even bigger concern.

Health care workers with Carle say we already know the flu vaccine is safe and effective.

Getting that shot could help avoid any potential challenges in balancing flu cases with the coronavirus as experts work to learn more about both.

Carle experts say their goal this year is accessible flu shots for everyone.

They will set up three sites across Champaign-Urbana to distribute the flu vaccine this fall.

“These two viruses causing significant impact at the same time are a legitimate concern,” says Dr. Michael Smith with Carle. “The more people we immunize against influenza, the better we are prepared as a society to focus our attention just on the one virus that’s so over-arching these days.”

Dr. Smith says unless you have a known allergic reaction to it, which is rare, everyone six months and older should get protected against the flu.

Their concern is hospital space for treating patients for the flu and COVID-19.

Two drive-through locations will be available at Carle Urbana on Windsor and Carle at the Fields from September 26th to October 18th. Those sites will be open 8-4PM on Saturdays and 9-5PM on Sundays.

A walk-in location will be available at Marketplace Mall from September 29th to October 22nd. That site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11:30-6:30PM.