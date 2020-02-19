Health district warns about buying food from at-home restaurants

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people in Champaign County are creating small businesses cooking out of their kitchens at home, but the Champaign Urbana Public Health District is warning people that it’s illegal. “We all have an expectation when we eat someone else’s food from a restaurant that we’re not going to be sick afterwards,” said Jim Roberts, the Director of Environmental Health at the Champaign Urbana Public Health District.

The manager of the restaurant at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul says they work hard to make sure their customers always leave satisfied. “Anybody can look in our kitchen and see what we’re doing. We all wear gloves, wash our hands after we go to the restroom. If they smoke, then they wash their hands,” said Manager Tim Kerr. However, the Director of Environmental Health at Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says not everyone is following the rules. “It’s illegal to offer a restaurant without a valid health permit, and we do not issue valid health permits to a residential kitchen,” said Roberts.

Since November, they sent out about four letters of notification in Rantoul to restaurants operating out of homes. People will advertise on social media or create menus. The Director of Environmental Health says for that period of time, it was unusually high for the village. “In a home environment, if someone is operating as a restaurant, there’s no standards. There’s no inspections. There’s no knowing if the food comes from approved sources. Are they washing their hands correctly?” said Roberts. If you’re caught you won’t be fined, but they may take legal action if it continues.