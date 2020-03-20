Health district requests churches to stop gathering to avoid COVID-19 exposure

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Churches in central Illinois are doing what they can to help people in their congregation during this time of COVID-19 quarantine.

The Champaign-Urbana Health District (CUPHD) sent an urgent request for churches to stop gathering to avoid exposure in large groups. But along with that, CUPHD is asking church leaders to check in on the elderly in their congregations to make sure they are okay.

The health district said churches must operate differently at a time like this. Some pastors said they have a duty to make sure people with their church stay safe and are taken care of.

The health district sent the request to churches because they said remaining open will encourage people to gather and give them a false sense of security.

The pastor at First Christian Church in Champaign said he does not want to put people at risk and is even calling everyone in their directory to check in on them. “We’re trying to get a hold of every household and especially our elderly to figure out what the needs may be and how to approach that,” said Danny Schaffner. “When it comes to delivering food, a couple things we need to think about it the amount in the bags and how heavy they are and how to make sure they get them, depending if there’s any physical limitation.”

CUPHD said this pandemic will continue for months. So now is the time to enforce social distancing to avoid putting yourself and others at risk of exposure to coronavirus.

As a reminder, the State Department of Public Health recommends limiting the number of people in social gatherings of ten. As churches make adjustments, many of them have switched to online or Facebook streaming their services.