Health Departments reincorporate Johnson & Johnson into vaccine rollout

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health departments throughout the state are reincorporating the Johnson & Johnson into their vaccine rollout efforts.

At Vermilion County, health officials say they reactivated four of their facilities to be Johnson & Johnson clinics.

They say if you have concerns about a specific type of vaccine, there are other options out there.

Officials say they are being as upfront as they can about what kind of vaccine they are providing.

They also say that resources may be limited in the future, so be sure to get your vaccine as soon as possible.

“We’re still going to be offering vaccine, there’s still goin to be opportunity to be vaccinated, but not at this level,” said Douglas Toole, the public health administrator for the Vermilion County Health Department. “You may not have a six day a week, seven day a week option to be able to get it.”

There will be a second dose Moderna vaccination clinic at the Vermilion County Health Department tomorrow. There will also be Johnson & Johnson vaccines given at the following clinics:

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29th

Tilton Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 1st

Oakwood Grade School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5th

Salt Fork Junior High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6th

To schedule an appointment, you can visit www.vchd.org or call (217) 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.