Health departments prepared for vaccination changes

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– More people will be be able to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Pritzker announced starting April 12th, he’s expanding eligibility to people who are 16 and older. “I think it’s actually a good thing. It’s a step in the right direction,” said Megan Reutter, Ford County Public Health Department Community Educator.

The Ford County Public Health Department says weeks ago there was a great demand for the vaccine. Now things have changed. “It seems to kind of be tapering down and slowing down a little bit which I think is a sign that we’ve done a really great job vaccinating those that have been interested. It’s kind of good news for us that they’re opening up so that we can continue to vaccinate the county,” said Reutter.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon says they already have a plan in place to handle the increase in people who will be eligible. “We’re working really closely with the health department to ensure that we have everything in place so that if we do get a larger allotment, we will be able to vaccinate a large number of people,” said Kim Uphoff, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Vice President of Operations, “We have enough staff. We currently employ 2,500 people here at Sarah Bush Lincoln, so we’re able to adjust some of their roles over to the vaccination clinic.”

The Vermilion County Health Department says they have support too. “We have some additional resources and assets, additional vaccine, additional supplies, and additional personnel provided by the state. We have Illinois National Guard troops who are helping us with our clinics here in Vermilion County,” said Douglas Toole, Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator. Toole says help from the National Guard is temporary, so they are working with other hospitals to administer the doses once they leave the county.