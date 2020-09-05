Health departments & law enforcement on alert for holiday weekend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As we head into the Labor Day weekend, health districts and law enforcement will be on alert for people breaking the law, especially when it comes to large parties. Health departments are encouraging people to report any violations they see.

Labor Day weekend is a holiday known for kickbacks and big social parties. While many large public events have been canceled, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is concerned people may break the rules during the pandemic. “You jeopardize people’s health when you have large gatherings and the best thing to do is stay apart from each other as much as possible,” said Jim Roberts, CUPHD. “And if we are out and about, wear a face covering at all times, indoors and out.”

Parties on U of I’s campus have resulted in student suspensions and even an order to appear in court. U of I leaders created an online confidential form to report people who violate the University’s quarantine order. But CUPHD said there is potential for other people in surrounding cities to host the same type of large gatherings.

“If you have a violation of large parties, for example, on campus or off campus, we do have a phone number, which someone can call to report so we can try to disperse these large parties,” said Roberts. For a breakdown of who to call, depending on where you live in C-U, click here.

The Vermilion County Health Department leaders are also concerned about the consequences of people hosting these large parties. “It is something we’re particularly mindful of now that the schools are trying to reopen,” said Doug Toole, VCHD. “A few kids who get exposed and the testing positive can have a huge impact on the people who [are] right next to them on the bus or their classmates in school.”

CUPHD said police will come to break u large gatherings that violate city ordinance. “If the parties disperse, the problem is taken care of. Now, if we get it repeated, then both the city executive orders have enforcement procedures as well as we can start to use the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District ordinance to pursue more enforcement steps.”