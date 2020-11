CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health departments are tracking down more people who could have been exposed to the virus. That means they need contact tracers.

A handful of health departments across the area are hiring for the position, and in some departments, other jobs related to contact tracing. As of Monday, November 9, health departments in Champaign County, Macon County and Effingham County have openings. If you are interested, click on one of the counties.