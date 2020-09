ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While COVID-19 is keeping many from outdoor activities, public health is warning that there is another concern. That being West Nile.

Champaign County is announcing there have been four positive batches of mosquitos. The county is now one of 22 counties in the state in which West Nile has been detected for the current mosquito season.

There are 13 human cases of the virus. None are downstate.