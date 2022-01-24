Health Department warning of privately owned testing sites

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department is advising people that several privately owned COVID-19 testing sites being established in the county.

Labs that partner with privately owned testing sites are regulated by federal and state agencies, but the testing sites themselves may not have any oversight or regulation by the LCHD or the IDPH. People using these sites are advised to proceed at their own risk when being tested at these sites.

The LCHD is not operating any testing sites at this time and cannot respond to any complaints regarding testing sites. But service-related complaints, such as missing test results, can be made to the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) at 1-800-252-4343.

Patients who believe there may be fraudulent business practices or criminal activity at a testing site should contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Product Division hotline at 1-800-386-5438.