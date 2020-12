VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 vaccine will not be widely available for everyone until next year, but one health department just wants it to be available at all.

Vermilion County is still waiting on its shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. It is expected soon but the VA has already received its shipment of a Moderna vaccine.

When Pfizer’s does come in, it will first go to healthcare workers.