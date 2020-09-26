Health department urges importance of flu shot

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county health department is reminding people to get their flu shot.

“This year is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” said Coles County Health officials in a news release. This comes as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, which is another severe respiratory illness.

Officials said getting a flu shot can help you avoid co-infection with COVID-19 and the flu. “Public health officials recommend everyone six months of age and older should get the seasonal flu vaccine.” The vaccine comes in either a shot or nasal spray. You are asked to talk to your doctor about which choice is right for you.