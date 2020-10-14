Health department to host drive-through flu clinic

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is holding a drive-through flu clinic.

They said it will happen on Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the health department. They said this clinic is for adults only.

Those who are planning to attend are asked to enter on Orchard Street heading east. There will be signs to follow to get in line. You should also have your photo ID and insurance card or information. Health officials also ask that you wear a short-sleeve shirt and wear a face covering.

If you are not able to attend Friday’s clinic, the health department is taking appointments. To make one, call (217) 423-6988, ext. 1333.