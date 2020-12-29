Health department to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department said there will be a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Officials said it will be on the Decatur Airport Property from 12 – 6 p.m. “The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers ONLY and will be given on a first come, first-served basis.” They continued to say examples of healthcare workers qualified to get the vaccine at this time include, but are not limited to physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists/hygienists, nursing assistants, home caregivers and Emergency Medical Services.

The MCHD has and will continue to follow the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance when deciding who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, those who are not healthcare workers will be turned away. Those who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until after their 90 day window to receive the vaccine. Macon County Health Department

Those who plan to go to the clinic are asked to take Ocean Trail to Air Park Lane and follow the signs. You should also bring your work ID badge as well as a copy of your insurance card. If you cannot make a copy of your insurance card, you can bring the original.

If you are attending the clinic, you should also wear a short-sleeve shirt and a face covering. Additionally, it is suggested you complete vaccine forms, print and bring them with you to the clinic to save time. Although, if you cannot complete them prior to going to the clinic, they can also be done on-site.