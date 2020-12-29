Health department to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to some members of the community.

In a news release, Kara Davis with the health department said they are expecting to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within the next 10 days. But only some people will be able to get vaccinated at this time.

“Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public,” said Davis. “There are priority groups outlined by the CDC and once those groups are vaccinated, the vaccine will be available to others.”

Davis also stated if anyone who falls under the EMS or dental categories has not yet been contacted by the health department, call them immediately at (217) 735-2317.