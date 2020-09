EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county has reported their first two COVID-related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the patients were women in their 80s and 90s. The Edgar County Public Health Department said there was the death of an additional resident with the virus, but their death was not COVID-related.

As of Friday, health department officials said there are 88 current COVID-19 cases in the county. There are 113 residents that have recovered in the county.