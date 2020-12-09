Health department reports two additional COVID-related deaths

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported two more COVID-related deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two women in their 80s.

The health department reported a total of 1,023 COVID-19 cases in Moultrie County, including 13 deaths.

Officials are asking the community to continue doing what they can to stop the spread of the virus. Those steps include watching your distance, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands routinely and staying home if you are feeling sick.