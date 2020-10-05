Health department reports third COVID-related death in county

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported a third COVID-related death in the county.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was an individual in their 80s. They had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. They had been hospitalized since September 30.

Additionally, the health department reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county. Those patients were all symptomatic and their ages ranged from a teenager to those in their 50s and 70s. All of the patients are isolating at home.