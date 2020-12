EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It is not just the virus that public health officials are fighting. It is also misinformation.

Many county health departments publish coronavirus stats to their social media pages. But in Effingham, one went a little bit further.

After taking comment after comment from people who thought flu deaths were as bad or worse as COVID-19, public health officials dug up the number. It was three. So far this year, COVID-19 has killed 43.