Health department reports deaths of additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patients were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 296 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 7,037 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 75 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,851 residents have recovered. There are 74 residents hospitalized with the virus and 3,037 people are in isolation.