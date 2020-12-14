Health Department reports deaths of 8 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of eight additional residents with COVID-19.

The deaths were reported over the span of three days. The patients were both men and women in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Also over that time period, 375 new COVID-19 cases were reported. In Sangamon County, there is a total of 11,948 cases, including 131 deaths.

Of those total cases, 8,287 people recovered. There are 3,455 still in isolation and 75 currently hospitalized with the virus.