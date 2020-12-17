Health department reports deaths of 7 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of seven additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were both men and women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s.

Additionally, the health department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases. They also stated seven previously reported positives will no longer be included in their totals as those cases were transferred out of the county.

There is a total of 12,276 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 147 deaths. Of those total cases, 9,814 people have recovered.

There are currently 2,258 people in isolation. Also, there are 57 people hospitalized with the virus.