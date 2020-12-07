Health department reports deaths of 6 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of six additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were men and women in their 60s & 70s.

Additionally, the health department announced 449 new COVID-19 cases. Those cases were reported between Saturday and Monday.

Health officials said there were eight previously reported positive cases that will no longer be included in Sangamon County’s totals. Those cases were transferred out of the county.

There is a total of 11,087 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 118 additional deaths. Of those total cases, 6,496 people have recovered.

There are currently 4,403 people in isolation. Also, there are 78 people hospitalized with the virus.