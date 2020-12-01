Health department reports deaths of 5 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of five additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients included four women in their 50s, 70s, 80s & 100s as well as a man in his 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 136 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 10,272 COVID-19 cases, including 106 deaths, in Sangamon County.

Of those total cases, 5,529 people have recovered. There are 4,553 still in isolation and 84 hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials stated there are 65 previously reported positive cases that will no longer be reported with Sangamon County totals. Those cases were transferred out of the county.