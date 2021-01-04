Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients included a man and three women in their 80s and 100s.

Additionally, health officials announced 296 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Those cases were reported between January 1-4.

There is a total of 13,515 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 179 deaths. There are currently 51 people hospitalized with the virus.

