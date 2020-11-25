Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Four additional residents with COVID-19 have passed away, according to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two men in their 70s & 80s and two women in their 60s & 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 9,427 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 91 deaths.

Of those total cases, 4,951 people have recovered. There are 4,281 people still in isolation and 104 hospitalized with the virus.

