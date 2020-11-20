Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of four more residents with COVID-19 on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were three men in their 50s, 60s & 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 214 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 8,499 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 80 deaths.

Of those total cases, 4,511 people have recovered. There are also 3,808 residents in isolation and 100 hospitalized with the virus.