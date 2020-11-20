Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of four more residents with COVID-19 on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were three men in their 50s, 60s & 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 214 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 8,499 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 80 deaths.

Of those total cases, 4,511 people have recovered. There are also 3,808 residents in isolation and 100 hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story