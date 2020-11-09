Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 582 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, they announced the deaths of four residents with the virus.

In a news release, the health department stated those four patients included:

A man in his 90s who tested positive on November 2

A woman in her 70s who tested positive on November 6

A man in his 50s who tested positive on November 6

A man in his 70s who tested positive on November 4

Also, health officials stated the new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Monday. There were 252 new positives on Saturday, 249 on Sunday and 81 on Monday.

In total, there are 5,983 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 73 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,278 people have recovered. Currently, 40 residents with the virus are hospitalized and 2,592 are in isolation.