Health department reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 582 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, they announced the deaths of four residents with the virus.

In a news release, the health department stated those four patients included:

  • A man in his 90s who tested positive on November 2
  • A woman in her 70s who tested positive on November 6
  • A man in his 50s who tested positive on November 6
  • A man in his 70s who tested positive on November 4

Also, health officials stated the new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Monday. There were 252 new positives on Saturday, 249 on Sunday and 81 on Monday.

In total, there are 5,983 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 73 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,278 people have recovered. Currently, 40 residents with the virus are hospitalized and 2,592 are in isolation.

This graphic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

