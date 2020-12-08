Health department reports deaths of 3 additional residents with COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported the deaths of three additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials also announced 20 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 3,661 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 64 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,304 people have recovered and 280 are recovering. There are currently 13 people hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials said as of December 4, Coles County’s daily test positivity is 6.9% and the 7-day rolling average is 9.1%.