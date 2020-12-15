Health department reports deaths of 3 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of three additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two men and a woman in their 50s & 60s.

Additionally, the health department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There is a total of 12,053 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 134 deaths.

Of those total cases, there have been 9,087 people recover. There are 2,759 people in isolation and 73 hospitalized with the virus.

