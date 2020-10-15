Health department reports deaths of 2 residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of two residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were women in their 80s. They both tested positive for the virus between October 7-8. There have been 55 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 94 additional residents have tested positive for the virus. There is now a total of 3,190 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County.

Of those total cases, there have been 2,073 people recover from the virus. There are currently 1,048 people in isolation and 14 that are hospitalized with COVID-19.