Health department reports deaths of 2 additional residents with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s.

Additionally, the health department reported 157 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 9,298 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 87 deaths.

Of those total cases, 4,834 people have recovered. There are currently 4,271 people in isolation and 106 hospitalized with the virus.

