Health department reports death of second county resident with COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported the death of a second resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the 89-year-old patient was being treated for the virus. They died on September 27. Officials said the patient tested positive on September 15.

Additionally, the health department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Those patients included:

Age Range# of PatientsSymptomaticIsolation Status
Teenager1SymptomaticIsolating at home
20s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
40s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
60s3SymtomaticIsolating at home
70s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
80s1SymptomaticIsolating at home

In total, there are 484 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including two deaths. Of those positive cases, 440 people have recovered.

There are currently 42 active cases.

This graphic shows the Logan County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

