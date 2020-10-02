Health department reports death of second county resident with COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported the death of a second resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the 89-year-old patient was being treated for the virus. They died on September 27. Officials said the patient tested positive on September 15.

Additionally, the health department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Those patients included:

Age Range # of Patients Symptomatic Isolation Status Teenager 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 20s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 30s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 40s 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 60s 3 Symtomatic Isolating at home 70s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 80s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home

In total, there are 484 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including two deaths. Of those positive cases, 440 people have recovered.

There are currently 42 active cases.