Health department reports death of second county resident with COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported the death of a second resident with COVID-19.
In a news release, officials said the 89-year-old patient was being treated for the virus. They died on September 27. Officials said the patient tested positive on September 15.
Additionally, the health department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Those patients included:
|Age Range
|# of Patients
|Symptomatic
|Isolation Status
|Teenager
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|40s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|60s
|3
|Symtomatic
|Isolating at home
|70s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|80s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
In total, there are 484 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including two deaths. Of those positive cases, 440 people have recovered.
There are currently 42 active cases.