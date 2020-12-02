Health department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s. She tested positive on November 29.

Additionally, the health department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases.

There is a total of 10,400 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 107 deaths. Of those total cases, 5,774 people have recovered. There are 4,436 people in isolation and 83 hospitalized with the virus.