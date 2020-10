COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday, the Coles County Health Department reported an additional resident with COVID-19 has passed away.

Officials said there have now been 35 residents with the virus that have died.

Additionally, the health department stated 21 new COVID-19 cases have been added to the county’s total. There is now a total of 1,664 COVID-19 cases in Coles County. Of those total cases, 1,485 people have recovered.

There are currently three residents hospitalized with the virus.