Health department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported an additional resident with COVID-19 has died.

Additionally, health department officials announced 16 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 1,608 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 32 deaths.

Of those total cases, 1,420 people have recovered. There are 146 patients still recovering and 10 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Officials said Coles County has been moved into the “orange” warning level, which they said indicates signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

The health department stated that indicator is for the week of September 20-26. They said the county has 226 cases per 100,000. Their target is 50 per 100,000. Additionally, the county’s positivity rate is 8.6%. Their target is 8% or less.