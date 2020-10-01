Health department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated the patient was a man in his 50s. They said he had tested positive for the virus on September 25.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Additionally, the health department announced 38 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 2,521 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Of those total cases, 2,013 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 12 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.