Health department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated the patient was a man in his 50s. They said he had tested positive for the virus on September 25.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Additionally, the health department announced 38 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 2,521 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Of those total cases, 2,013 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 12 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020