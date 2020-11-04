Health department reports death of 6th resident with COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported the death of their sixth resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was in their 80s and had died in a Springfield hospital.

Additionally, the health department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases. The ages of these new cases range from teenagers to those in their 90s. Officials said those new cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a total of 726 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including six deaths. Of those total cases, 589 people have recovered. There are currently 88 active cases.

IDPH’s Mobile Testing Unit will be set up Sunday in the health department’s parking lot for anyone who wishes to get tested. They will run free testing from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those getting tested are asked to bring their ID’s.

Also, the health department offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Dates and times are on their Facebook page. You can call (217) 735-2317, ext. 200 to make an appointment.