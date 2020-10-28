Health department reports death of 65th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s. They said she tested positive on October 12. There have been 65 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. There is now a total of 4,222 COVID-19 cases throughout the county. Of those cases, 2,440 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 1,695 people insolation and 22 hospitalized with the virus in Sangamon County.