Health department reports death of 65th resident with COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s. They said she tested positive on October 12. There have been 65 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. There is now a total of 4,222 COVID-19 cases throughout the county. Of those cases, 2,440 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 1,695 people insolation and 22 hospitalized with the virus in Sangamon County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story