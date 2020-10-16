Health department reports death of 57th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients were a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 49 additional COVID-19 cases. There is now a total of 3,238 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 57 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,078 people have recovered.

There are 1,089 residents in isolation. Also, 14 people are hospitalized with the virus.