Health department reports death of 52nd resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials stated the patient was a woman in her 90s. “Our team extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this person, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn this incredible loss.”

Additionally, the health department reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With these new cases, there is now a total of 2,746 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 52 deaths.

Of those total cases, health officials said 1,353 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,310 people isolated at home. There are also 31 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.