Health department reports death of 5 additional residents with COVID-19; 206 new cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported deaths of five additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients included three women in their 80s, one man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There have been a total of 62 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Those new cases account for new positives reported between Saturday and Monday.

There is a total of 3,444 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Of those total cases, 2,078 people have recovered. There are 1,292 patients still in isolation. Also, there are 12 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story