Health department reports death of 5 additional residents with COVID-19; 206 new cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported deaths of five additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients included three women in their 80s, one man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There have been a total of 62 residents with COVID-19 that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Those new cases account for new positives reported between Saturday and Monday.

There is a total of 3,444 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. Of those total cases, 2,078 people have recovered. There are 1,292 patients still in isolation. Also, there are 12 residents hospitalized with the virus.